UP has become focal point for investments by MNCs: PM Modi while laying foundation at Noida airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh today (November 25). The airport is seen as a prime project for the BJP government ahead of the UP Assembly Polls of 2022. "It is infrastructure not politics for us, but part of national policy; we're ensuring projects don't get stuck and are completed in time," PM Modi said at the event, while hitting out at the former governments of the state.

Here are the 10 points highlighted by PM Modi as to how the Noida airport will benefit the country, and especially Uttar Pradesh.

- Noida International Airport at Jewar will benefit crores of people of Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh.

- It will become logistics gateway of northern India.

- Noida International Airport will give new employment opportunities to thousands of people of western UP.

- After seven decades, UP getting what it always deserved; with efforts of double-engine govt, UP is turning into country's most connected region.

- UP, which was kept in darkness by previous governments, now leaving its mark not only nationally but internationally too

- UP has become focal point for investments by multinational companies; it'll have five international airports.

- Jewar airport also an example of how earlier Govts in UP and at Centre ignored development of western Uttar Pradesh.

- Noida International Airport will directly connect a major centre of export with international markets. It will enable farmers of this region to export perishable goods like vegetables, fruits, & fish. Noida Airport will help MSMEs of western UP to reach foreign markets

#WATCH | Noida International Airport will directly connect a major centre of export with international markets. It will enable farmers of this region to export perishable goods like vegetables, fruits, & fish. It will help MSMEs of western UP to reach foreign markets: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/pw54X3GC4t — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2021

- Tourism of land-locked states like Uttar Pradesh will greatly benefit from the Noida International Airport. Now, pilgrims will be able to easily travel to temples and shrines in Uttar Pradesh

- Noida International Airport will be the largest centre of repair, maintenance and operation of aircraft. A facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft will be built in the area of 40 acres here, which will provide employment to hundred of youths.

