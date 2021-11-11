हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

UP police nab 7 men for cow slaughter, all shot in legs during encounter in Ghaziabad

Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said the gang opened fire at the police team during the raid which was retaliated by the security personnel.

UP police nab 7 men for cow slaughter, all shot in legs during encounter in Ghaziabad
Representational Image

Ghaziabad: Seven people allegedly involved in cow slaughtering were arrested after an exchange of fire in which they were injured, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a godown in Behta Hazipur in Loni and the accused were arrested following the encounter with the police, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said the gang opened fire at the police team during the raid which was retaliated by the security personnel.

All the seven accused sustained bullet injuries on their legs, he said.

The accused have been identified as Mustkeem, Salman, Monu, Intzar, Nazim, Asif and Boler. Two other men -- Bhoora and Danish -- managed to escape, Kumar said.

Police seized remains of three slaughtered cows, seven countrymade pistols, seven empty cartridges, five cleavers and two axes from the accused.

Police are scrutinising the accused's previous criminal record.

“Samples of the slaughtered cows have been sent for testing and the carcasses disposed off under the supervision of a veterinary doctor,” SSP Kumar added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshCow slaughterUP PoliceUP law and orderGhaziabad
Next
Story

One terrorist killed, more trapped in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, operation on

Must Watch

PT8M11S

Bollywood Breaking: Rhea Chakraborty gets relief from court