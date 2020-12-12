UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination result 2020 announced at upsc.gov.in; check details

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday (December 11) announced the result of the written part of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2020. The candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for the Interview/ Personality Test. They can check their name and roll numbers on the UPSC's official website-https://upsc.gov.in

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. The candidates would be required to produce their original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

The candidates are advised to keep their certificates ready and check beforehand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions, before the appearance in the Personality Test, which is available on the website of the Commission.

In accordance with the Rules of Engineering Services Examination 2020, these candidates are required to mandatorily fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission’s Website https://upsconline.nic.in from December 24, 2020, to January 5, 2021, till 6 pm.

Live TV

The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE DAF and submit the same ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation, etc.

In case of non-submission of DAF within the stipulated period, the candidature will be cancelled by the Commission. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2020 notified on 25th September 2019 in the Gazette of India and the Examination Notice, which is available on the website of the Commission.

The candidate will be solely responsible for not producing sufficient proof in support of his/her age, date of birth, educational qualification, Community (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), and Certificate of Disability (in the case of PwBD candidate).

In case any of the written qualified candidates fail to bring any or all the required original documents in support of his/her candidature for the Engineering Services Examination, 2020, he/she will not be allowed to present himself/herself before the PT Board and no TA will be allowed.

The Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through an e-Summon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (https://upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard.

No request for a change in the date and time of the Personality Test intimated to the candidates will be entertained under any circumstances.

The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website after the publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

The candidates can access the marks-sheets after keying their Roll Numbers and date of birth. The printed/hard copies of the marks-sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope.

Candidates desirous of obtaining printed/hard copies of the marks sheets should make the request within thirty days of the display of the marks on the Commission’s Website, beyond which such requests would not be entertained.

Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter at its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/ clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over Telephone Nos. 23388088, (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter.