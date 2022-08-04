NewsIndia
UPSC ESE MAINS RESULT

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2022 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in- Direct link to download scorecard here

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2022 has been declared, scroll down for direct link to check scorecard.

UPSC ESE Mains: Union Public Service Commission, Engineering Services Examination or UPSC ESE Mains Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can now their UPSC ESE Main Result PDF on the official website - upsc.gov.in. The UPSC ESE Mains 2022 exam was conducted on June 26 (Sunday) in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 247 vacancies under various categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Direct link to check scores here

UPSC ESE Mains result: Here are the steps to download the scorecard

- Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

- Go to the Result link

- Click on Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2022 Result link

- The result will appear on the screen

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference

UPSC ESE Main Result 2022 official notice reads, "Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website."

Upsc Ese Mains ResultUnion Public Service CommissionEngineering Services examUPSC resultUPSCUPSC Main ResultUPSC Main result 2022Government jobs

