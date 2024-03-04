UPSC Success Story: Pujya Priyadarshini, Overcoming Setbacks To UPSC Triumph - A Journey Of Inspiration

New Delhi: Pujya Priyadarshini's journey to success in the UPSC exams is an inspiring tale of resilience and familial support, showcasing how every triumph stems from overcoming significant challenges.

After completing her undergraduate degree in Commerce in Delhi, Pujya pursued her post-graduation in Public Administration at Columbia University in New York. Juggling her studies with two years of work experience, she remained steadfast in her preparations for the UPSC exams.

Her UPSC journey commenced in 2013, encountering initial setbacks. Undaunted, she took a three-year break before resuming her efforts in 2016, only to fall short at the interview stage.

Despite narrowly missing success in the 2017 preliminary examination, Pujya found herself on the brink of abandoning her UPSC aspirations. It was the unwavering encouragement of her family that reignited her resolve for another attempt.

Pujya's perseverance paid off when she achieved remarkable success in 2018, securing All India Rank 11. Her story serves as a guiding light for aspiring candidates navigating setbacks and obstacles.

Drawing from her experiences, Pujya, with her post-graduate education from New York, offers invaluable advice to UPSC aspirants. She underscores the significance of diligence, patience, and tenacity. Even in the face of adversity, Pujya advocates for a composed and strategic approach, urging candidates to glean lessons from failures and persist in their pursuit of success.