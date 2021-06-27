Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Mayawati refutes alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, says BSP will fight ir alone

New Delhi: Mayawati on Sunday (June 27, 2021) refuted the reports that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will tie up with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 and said that she will fight alone.

Mayawati took to her official Twitter account and said, "This news is being broadcast in a media news channel since yesterday that the AIMIM and BSP will fight the upcoming assembly general elections in UP together. This news is completely false, misleading and factless."

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added that except Punjab, BSP will not come into any alliance with any party in UP and Uttarakhand.

2. वैसे इस सम्बन्ध में पार्टी द्वारा फिरसे यह स्पष्ट किया जाता है कि पंजाब को छोड़कर, यूपी व उत्तराखण्ड प्रदेश में अगले वर्ष के प्रारंभ में होने वाला विधानसभा का यह आमचुनाव बीएसपी किसी भी पार्टी के साथ कोई भी गठबन्धन करके नहीं लड़ेगी अर्थात् अकेले ही लड़ेगी। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 27, 2021

This is to be noted that Sukhbir Singh Badal and Mayawati have formed an alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, wherein, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest on 97 seats, while the BSP will fight contest in 20 out of the 117 seats.

Mayawati further informed that in view of such misleading news about the party, BSP's National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra has been made the National Coordinator of BSP's Media Cell.

"I appeal to the media that before writing, showing and publishing any such misleading and false news regarding Bahujan Samaj Party, please make sure you seek the right information from Mishra first," Mayawati said.

4. साथ ही, मीडिया से भी यह अपील है कि वे बहुजन समाज पार्टी व पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आदि के सम्बन्ध में इस किस्म की भ्रमित करने वाली अन्य कोई भी गलत खबर लिखने, दिखाने व छापने से पहले श्री एस.सी. मिश्र से उस सम्बंध में सही जानकारी जरूर प्राप्त कर लें। 4/4 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 27, 2021

Earlier on June 22, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president Shaukat Ali had announced that they have made up their mind to contest on 100 Muslim majority seats in Uttar Pradesh.

"There has also been a discussion about a possible alliance with like-minded parties. Although no final decision has been taken on this yet, the doors of both SP and BSP are open for us," Ali had said.

In 2017, AIMIM had fielded its candidates on 38 seats in the assembly elections but couldn't open their account.

The BSP's strength in the state assembly currently stands at seven and the party has been whittling down since it was voted out of power in 2012 by SP. It had won 206 seats in 2007, but was left with just 80 seats in the next state assembly elections.

In the past few months, the BSP has also lost 11 legislators -- all of whom were either suspended or expelled by Mayawati. These include former state president Ram Achal Rajbhar and leader of the BSP legislature party Lalji Varma.

Akhilesh Yadav had also earlier said that the Samajwadi Party will not form an alliance with the Congress or Bahujan Samaj Party. Yadav had said that SP will not tie up with any major political parties but would go with smaller regional parties.