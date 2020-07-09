Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, killer of 8 cops in Kanpur, arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

In a major development, wanted Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday (July 9). It is learnt that Dubey had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaal Temple. Dubey was identified by a security guard at the Mahakaal Temple.

The guard then called Ujjain police following which Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh arrived at the Mahakaal Temple with a large force. Vikas Dubey was then taken into custody by Ujjain Police almost 150 hours after the dreaded gangster and his henchmen ambushed and killed eight Uttar Pradesh policemen on July 3 at his village in Kanpur.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was informed about the arrest by state Director General of Police Vivek Johri. Sources said that CM Chouhan then called Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and informed him about Dubey's arrest.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed Dubey's arrest and said that the state police was on high alert since Kanpur shootout and this helped in nabbing the dreaded gangster in Ujjain.

Dubey was taken to the Mahakaal police station by Ujjain police and the necessary steps to hand him over to Uttar Pradesh Police were initiated. As Vikas Dubey has no case registered against him in Madhya Pradesh, so he will be taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police on transit remand to face the law.

Earlier on Thursday morning, UP Police shot dead a close aide of Vikas identified as Praveen alias Bauva Dubey. Bauva carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head and was one of the accused in the ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur in which eight policemen were killed on July 3. Bauva was killed in an encounter in Etawah by a joint team of UP Police and Special Task Force.

In yet another development, another close aide of Vikas Dubey identified as Prabhat Mishra was killed by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter near Kanpur. It is to be noted that Prabhat was arrested by Haryana Police on Wednesday (July 8) and was being brought to Uttar Pradesh on a transit remand for further interrogation when he tried to escape from police custody and was shot dead.

Dubey is the main accused in the ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur in which eight policemen were killed on July 3. The dreaded history-sheeter was on the run since the incident and police force of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were on high alert to arrest him.