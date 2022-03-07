हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP polls

Create new record: PM Modi’s message for voters polling in last phase of UP election

PM Modi tweeted, "I request all the voters to participate in the seventh and last phase of the assembly elections with full enthusiasm and create a new voting record." 

Create new record: PM Modi’s message for voters polling in last phase of UP election
File Photo

New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh witnesses the last phase of polling today (March 7), Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged electors to set a new record in voting. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that it is the last phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh.“...I request all the voters to participate in the seventh and last phase of the assembly elections with full enthusiasm and create a new voting record,” the PM said in a tweet. 

Voting for the seventh and last phase of UP polls began at 7 am today and will last till 4 pm in the Chakia (Chandauli), Robertsganj and Duddhi (Sonbhadra) constituencies while in the rest of the assembly seats, it will continue till 6 pm.

This phase will seal the fate of 613 candidates contesting on 54 seats, including Modi's parliamentary segment Varanasi.

PM had extensively campaigned in his Lok Sabha constituency and its adjoining districts. Not only did he address election rallies but also held a roadshow for three Assembly constituencies in Varanasi. 

The last leg of polls will decide the fate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar and several UP ministers, in which 2.06 crore people are eligible to vote.

State ministers in fray

Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi South), Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur) and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur) are in the contest in the last phase. 

Elections were held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10. 

ALSO READUttar Pradesh Elections 2022 LIVE for updates on last phase

(With agency inputs)

