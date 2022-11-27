topStoriesenglish
Uttar Pradesh: Three students in Meerut booked for harassing teacher, saying ‘I love you Jaan’

The woman teacher lodged a complaint with the parents of the students earlier, but they did not take any action

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 09:45 PM IST|Source: IANS

Meerut: Three minor students have been booked and detained for allegedly making obscene remarks and attempting to molest a woman teacher in an intermediate college in the Kithore area of Meerut. The students also made a video clip and posted it on social media. In the clip, the students can be heard addressing the teacher as ‘jaan’ and saying ‘I love you’.

According to a police officer, the woman teacher in her early 20s lodged the complaint on Friday alleging that three students of Class 12 have been troubling her for the past few weeks. They had been making obscene comments on her way to school and back home several times.

The police officer said the teacher informed that she lodged a complaint with the parents of the students but they did not take any action.

Also Read: UP school teacher uses drill machine on student's hand for failing to recite math table

Circle Officer, Kithore, Suchita Singh said: "The case has been registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 500 (defamation) of IPC and relevant section of IT act against three students following the complaint by the teacher."

"The three students have been detained and are being questioned," a police source said.

