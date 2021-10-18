Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami takes stock of incessant rainfall situation in state

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday (October 18, 2021) held a meeting with the District Magistrates of Pauri and Rudraprayag, and took stock of the situation in the areas.

"I am continuously taking stock of the rain falling in different areas of the state. Taking information about the rain situation in the districts from all the district magistrates over phone, instructions have been given to provide every hourly report of the rain and traffic situation in the district," the Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hind

In the meeting, the DM of Pauri informed CM Dhami that 3 people died and 2 were injured in an incident of roof collapse in Lansdowne. The injured individuals are currently in a hospital. On the other hand, Rudraprayag DM informed Dhami that there were 6000 devotees at Kedarnath temple yesterday, out of which 4000 of them have returned and 2000 are at safe locations.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall lashed the state for the second consecutive day today, prompting the authorities to advise Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.

“Pilgrims headed for Yamunotri have been asked to stay in Badkot and Jankichatti, whereas those en route to Gangotri have been asked to stay in Harsil, Bhatwari and Maneri, Uttarkashi,” District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit told PTI.

“Kedarnath and Badrinath-bound pilgrims have also been requested not to proceed on their journey till the weather clears. Most of the pilgrims on way to Badrinath are staying in Joshimath and Chamoli,” Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said.

“Around 4,000 yatris headed for Kedarnath have been stopped in Linchauli and Bhimbali as a precautionary measure,” Rudraprayag disaster management officer N S Singh said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over call and took stock of the situation in the state. The Union Home Minister assured Dhami of all possible help.

Additionally, all the educational institutions across the state remained closed on Monday, while a ban was imposed on trekking, mountaineering and camping activities in the high altitude areas of the state, including the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve and various forest divisions, till Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Heavy to very heavy rains, lightning, hail storms and high-speed winds (60-70 kmph) have been predicted by the Met department for all 13 districts of Uttarakhand between October 17 and 19.

(With PTI inputs)

