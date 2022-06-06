New Delhi: A total of 26 people were killed after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge near Damta on the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarakhand`s Uttarkashi district on Sunday (June 5, 2022), police said. The bus had around 30 pilgrims from Panna district of Madhya Pradesh and a driver. The accident took place between Damta and Barnigad, which is around 70 km from Yamunotri Dham at around 7.15 pm, after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. The officials informed that this was his third trip without a rest.

The bodies of 26 pilgrims have been retrieved while four others injured are undergoing treatment at Damta Primary Health Centre for first aid. “The search and rescue operation has concluded. A total of 26 people died in the accident, and 4 are injured. The injured have been sent to Higher Centre for their treatment,” said Uttarakhand Police.

Uttarkashi bus accident | The search and rescue operation has concluded. A total of 26 people died in the accident, and 4 are injured. The injured have been sent to Higher Centre for their treatment: Uttarakhand Police The bus had a total of 30 people, including 28 pilgrims. pic.twitter.com/5bfynKTpJE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2022

Police and SDRF teams have been rushed to the spot, besides ambulances from Badkot, Nagaon and Nainbagh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Dehradun on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday to take stock of relief operation pertaining to the bus accident of pilgrims from Panna dist in Uttarakhand`s Uttarkashi district. After his arrival in the hill state, Chouhan held a meeting with the officials and took stock of the situation.

Earlier, on Sunday, Chouhan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the bus accident of pilgrims.

Additionally, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also visited the disaster control room at the secretariat immediately after being informed about the accident. He asked the district magistrate of Uttarkashi to speed up relief and rescue operations.

"Officials concerned have been instructed to investigate the accident. May God grant the departed souls a place at his feet and strength to their family members to bear the pain. Also, I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured," Dhami said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the accident. PM Modi said, "The bus accident in Uttarakhand is extremely painful. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. The local administration under the supervision of the state government is doing all possible help..."

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 5, 2022

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also expressed his grief at the loss of lives in the accident and spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into the gorge in Uttarakhand. I have spoken to the chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work and the injured are being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. NDRF is also reaching there soon," the Union Home Minister tweeted.

(With agency inputs)