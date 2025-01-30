Vantara Partners With ACTP To Reintroduce 41 Extinct-In-The-Wild Spix’s Macaws In Brazil

Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC), an affiliate of Vantara, has partnered with the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP) to spearhead this mission. Yesterday marked a major milestone with the successful transfer of 41 Spix's macaws from ACTP’s breeding centre in Berlin, Germany, to a release centre in Bahia, Brazil. As part of this global Reintroduction Programme, Vantara is providing expert guidance and critical resources to ACTP, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to restoring this extinct-in-the-wild species to Brazil's Caatinga biome. This milestone builds on the programme’s earlier successes, including the reintroduction of 20 Spix’s macaws into the wild in 2022, which resulted in the first wild-born chicks in over 20 years—a testament to the programme’s remarkable progress and potential.

The 41 Spix’s macaws selected for transfer to Brazil were chosen based on their pedigree and health. The group consisted of 23 females, 15 males, and 3 unsexed juveniles. Some joined the cohort being prepared for release this year, while others were incorporated into the breeding programme to support long-term conservation efforts. Prior to the transfer, the birds underwent more than 28 days of quarantine at a breeding facility in Berlin, along with comprehensive testing to ensure they were free from any diseases that could impact Brazil’s wild environment. On January 28, the birds departed Berlin on a chartered flight to Petrolina Airport, Brazil, arriving on the same day. Upon arrival, they were transported directly to a quarantine facility. The transfer was carefully overseen by two veterinarians and one keeper from ACTP, accompanied by an expert team from Vantara’s GZRRC. Border police and federal customs had set up a temporary office at the airport to facilitate swift clearance. Ground transportation for both the birds and staff was arranged using special vehicles.

Martin Guth, the founder of ACTP, stated, “On behalf of ACTP, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Anant Ambani and Vantara for their remarkable contribution to the Spix’s Macaws Reintroduction Project. In addition to their generous financial support, the expertise that Vantara shared with us has been invaluable in successfully breeding this extinct-in-the wild species. Vantara’s unwavering dedication to biodiversity restoration and endangered species protection, coupled with their passion, resources, and collaborative approach, has been pivotal to the success of this initiative. This partnership exemplifies the power of a shared vision and commitment, and we hope it will inspire conservation efforts worldwide. We look forward to continuing our work together to save as many endangered species as possible in partnership with Vantara."

The Spix’s macaw, famously featured in the Hollywood movie Rio, is at the heart of a global conservation effort that includes private organisations such as Vantara’s GZRRC and ACTP, alongside the Brazilian government, all working together to rebuild the species' population in captivity. In 2019, a dedicated Release Centre was established in Brazil, followed by the transport of 52 birds from Germany and Belgium in 2020. In 2022, a milestone was reached with the release of 20 Spix’s macaws into their natural habitat, achieving the expected survival rate and resulting in the birth of seven wild chicks—the first wild hatchlings of the species. To ensure the establishment of a thriving wild population, annual releases are essential, making it critical for the Release Centre to continually receive new birds to support the programme.

Vantara is also making remarkable efforts to restore India’s diverse wildlife heritage through focused conservation programmes. These initiatives include reintroducing captive-bred rhinos into secure habitats, strengthening Asiatic lion populations through breeding and habitat restoration, and advancing the return of cheetahs to Indian forests following a successful breeding programme. The landmark reintroduction of the Spix’s Macaw further underscores Vantara’s steadfast commitment to species recovery and ecosystem restoration, marking a pivotal achievement in global wildlife conservation.

