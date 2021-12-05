हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Gandhi

Varun Gandhi speaking Congress' language, should resign from party: BJP MP

"Varun Gandhi is speaking the language of the Congress. If there is any morality left in him and if has made up his mind that he will speak against the BJP and wants to go to Congress or anywhere else, then he should immediately resign from the BJP," said Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav.

Varun Gandhi speaking Congress&#039; language, should resign from party: BJP MP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party`s Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Sunday (December 5) slammed a leader of his own party Varun Gandhi for criticizing the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged lathi-charge on protesters in Lucknow, alleging that he is speaking the language of the Congress.

"Varun Gandhi is speaking the language of the Congress. If there is any morality left in him and if has made up his mind that he will speak against the BJP and wants to go to Congress or anywhere else, then he should immediately resign from the BJP," said Yadav.

"He (Varun Gandhi) should respect the dignity and discipline of the party. BJP`s discipline should be followed while he is in BJP," Yadav said.

Sharing a video of the alleged lathi charge, Varun Gandhi on Sunday tweeted "These are also children of Bharat (Maa). Forget about accepting their demands, there is no one ready to even listen to them. And then they are made to face this barbaric lathi charge."

"Would they have faced the same treatment if they had been your children? You have vacancies as well as qualified candidates. Then why are you not filling the vacancies?" he said. UP police allegedly lathi-charged students protesting over teachers` recruitment in Lucknow on Saturday.

