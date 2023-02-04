Villagers Pelt Stones at Bulldozer During Anti-Encroachment Drive in MP's Ujjain; 8 Policeman Injured

Ujjain(MP): Locals allegedly pelted stones at a bulldozer during an anti-encroachment drive in Ujjain's Jhitarkhedi village on Friday. As per reports, nine people got hurt in the incident, including the JCB driver and police officers. A large police contingent has been deployed at the incident site. "The anti-encroachment drive was carried out to demolish a wall erected illegally," the police said.

As per information, some people encroached on government land and installed a statue. They also erected a boundary wall. The Panchayat had complained about this. On Friday, the police team along with the administrative officials reached the spot and brought down the wall using a JCB.

When the team was returning back, villagers pelted stones at them. According to reports, the locals beat up the JCB driver and attempted to set the truck on fire. The locals also attacked the police team when they returned to the scene after receiving the information. To escape, several police officers fled in different directions.

"We received information about a boundary wall that had come up illegally. An anti-encroachment drive was being conducted when some locals started pelting stones at the bulldozer. The incident left some police personnel and the JCB driver injured. Police personnel in adequate numbers have been deployed at the spot," news agency ANI quoted Ujjain Additional District Magistrate Santosh Tagore as saying.

He further said that the operation was carried out after officials got information regarding encroachments on government property.

