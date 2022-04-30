Scorching sun rays and the summer heat are in no mood to forgive us this year and if that wasn’t enough, power cuts have added cherry on the cake. However, this young Indian man has got an idea and it will BLOW your mind, quite literally!!

In a video that is going viral on social media, a bright young Indian man has shared a master hack to beat the summer heat and keep yourself cool and calm throughout. Also, his impeccable idea does not require either electricity or any hotshot expensive appliance.

All that it needs is your patience, dedication and obviously power cuts.

Watch the video and you’ll know!

In this hilarious video, one can see a man trying to cope with the heat and power cut at the same time when he comes with life-saver idea. He starts to wirl the table fan around him with his hands and quickly lie on the bed to enjoy the moments of cooling that comes from it.

The man continues to repeat the process and it is hands down funny and satirical.

The video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. He perfectly cpationed the vidoe saying, “ This technology must not leave India.”

The video, which has over 347 thousand views is being shared widely on social media and getting all sorts of funny reactions!

“Wow I finally found a solution about how to make a fan work by itself without electricity but the cost is very high though,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Nahi jane denge, ladenge or jeetenge,” wrote another.

We are sure you loved it, if yes, why not use it to keep your homes cool and breezy during summers. Thank us later!

