VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video: HD Deve Gowda's Daughter-In-Law Tells Biker To 'Go Die' After He Rams Into Her Luxury Car - WATCH

The purported video shows Bhavani Revanna, wife of Karnataka MLA and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna, abusing the biker for ramming into her luxury car. She also yells at villagers gathered around her as they try to pacify her. 

Written By Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 08:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • As per the purported video footage, an angry Bhavani was seen venting her fury on the injured biker
  • The man's bike collided with Bhavani's car, reportedly a Toyota Vellfire
  • "If you wanted to die, you should have gone under a bus," she allegedly told the biker.
Viral Video: HD Deve Gowda's Daughter-In-Law Tells Biker To 'Go Die' After He Rams Into Her Luxury Car - WATCH

A purported video of Bhavani Revanna, daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda, is going viral, in which she is seen berating a biker and telling him to go and "die under a bus", screaming at the biker and villagers after the biker rammed his vehicle into her car. In the purported video, Bhavani is also seen telling the villagers that her car, which is worth Rs 1.5 crore, is more valuable than the biker's life.

The alleged comments of Bhavani, wife of Karnataka MLA and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna, have been widely criticised. In the video, which has not been independently verified by Zee News, Revanna can be heard telling the biker: "If you want to die, go die under a bus. Why were you driving on the wrong side?"

In response to this incident, Bhavani's husband JDS MLA and former minister HD Revanna has reportedly apologised for his wife's remarks. As per some news reports, in his apology, the MLA said that if anyone has been hurt by Bhavani's words, "I apologize. She had reacted angrily when her friend's car was damaged. Bhavani has never hurt anyone in her life."

Viral Video: What Does It Show

As per the purported video footage, an angry Bhavani was seen venting her fury on the injured biker, whose bike collided with the luxury car she was travelling in, a Toyota Vellfire. She is seen angrily telling the biker, "If you wanted to die, you should have gone under a bus." She can also be seen shouting at villagers asking them to stop worrying about the biker and indicating that her car worth Rs 1.5 crore is far more valuable. Repeatedly, Bhavani is seen using foul language. Check out the video below:

 

Netizens have criticised Bhavani's reaction, calling her arrogant, and have raised questions regarding the behaviour of the Deve Gowda family towards the public.

