Virbhadra Singh, Congress veteran and former Himachal Pradesh CM, passes away at 87

New Delhi: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passed away in the wee hours of Thursday (July 7, 2021) after battling a prolonged illness. The Congress leader was 87. The veteran political leader breathed his last at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) at 3:40 am, senior Medical Superintendent, Dr. Janak Raj revealed.

The authorities also added that the veteran leader suffered from a heart attack on Monday and was in critical condition. Virbhadra Singh was admitted in the critical care unit of IGMC.

Dr. Janak Raj also said that Virbhadra Singh was put on a ventilator under the supervision of the doctors of the cardiology department on Wednesday after he had a breathing problem.

Mortal remains of former Himachal Pradesh CM & Congress leader Virbhadra Singh being taken to medical college for embalming (medical procedure). Later, the mortal remains will be taken to his residence from Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. pic.twitter.com/Q7RH7wJ4L2 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

Virbhadra Singh was a nine-time MLA and five-time MP. He served as Himachal Pradesh's chief minister six times.

Earlier, Virbhadra was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 for the second time in two months. He had earlier tested positive for the disease on April 12 and was taken to Max Hospital in Mohali.

Singh had returned home in Holly Lodge here on April 30 from the Chandigarh hospital after getting cured of the first infection. However, he was admitted to IGMC within hours after reaching home, as he complained of cardiac and breathing problems. He was under treatment in the hospital ever since then.

The veteran Congress leader remained chief minister of the state for six times- from April 8, 1983 to March 5, 1990, December 3, 1993 to March 23, 1998 and from March 6, 2003 to December 29, 2007 and for the sixth time from December 25, 2012 to December 26, 2017. Singh also remained the leader of the Opposition from March 1998 to March 2003.

The veteran Congress leader also served as union deputy minister, Tourism and Civil Aviation, minister of state for industries, union minister of steel and Union Minister of micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME).

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV