Voter ID Cards may go digital before 5 state elections in 2021: Reports

New Delhi: Similar to Aadhaar card, your Voter ID Cards may also go Digital next year, making it a step closer to digitisation, media reports have said.

A news18 report said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is mulling the idea to make Voter ID Cards digital, allowing voters to download their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or voter ID card. Quoting sources, the report said that digital Voter ID card is expected to become a reaity before assembly elections in five states next year (2021).

The report also said that poll panel plan is awaiting the go-ahead from the election commission. The report, quoting sources further said that newly enrolled voters will get the facility automatically while existing voters will be required to complete a few formalities via the Voter Helpline app.

News18 has learnt that after due consideration, the Election Commission is set to give its nod and reveal the final plan. Apart from the downloadable digital voter card, the existing EPIC facility will also be in place. The idea behind this plan is ease of delivery.

The report added that new voters will get the facility after downloading the card on a registered mobile connection. On the digital format of the EPIC there will be two different QR codes --one QR code will have the voter's name and other details, the second code will have the voter's other specific information. Voting rights can be availed on the basis of the data stashed in the QR codes, News18 report said.

Once the EC plan rolls out, Service and Overseas Voters will also be able to download their EPIC. At present they are not provided physical voter ID cards. The facility will be also helpful for those voters who have shifted and need to enrol their names at new polling booths. Apart from this, voters who have lost their cards and applied for new ones will also be able to use this service after their applications for new cards are approved.