'Was woman killed in road accident sexually harassed? For how many kms was she dragged?': DCW chief asks Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday (January 2, 2023) asked city police to clarify if the 20-year-old woman, who was killed after her scooty was hit by a car, was sexually harassed and if the accused had a criminal history. In a series of questions she posed to the Delhi Police in connection with the incident at Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri, Maliwal asked that "was she killed like this after she protested over the harassment?"

"I have some questions for Delhi Police -- Was the woman sexually harassed by the accused? Was she killed like this after she protested over the harassment? For how many kilometres was she dragged by the car? Was there no checkpost or OCR van deployed on the stretch that she (was) dragged on?" Maliwal asked.

"Did the accused men have previous criminal cases against them? We have issued summons to Delhi Police and want them to answer these questions. Till when will our girls be killed like this?" she asked in six of her questions.

She also questioned police over the immediate action taken after the incident was reported to the control room and the special security arrangements that were in place in the national capital for New Year.

Maliwal said that this is a case that shames our humanity and this is a "very scary incident" that happened in the national capital.

Earlier on Sunday, the commission had also issued a notice to police in connection with the incident.

ALSO READ | 'Behad sharmnaak': Arvind Kejriwal on woman's death after being dragged by car in Delhi

According to police, an information was received at 3.24 am on Sunday in Kanjhawala police station (Rohini district) that a body was tied to a car going towards Qutubgarh area.

They stated that the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

Five men travelling in the car have been apprehended.