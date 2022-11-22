topStoriesenglish
VAISHALI ACCIDENT

'We had country-made liquor at a stop...,' admits truck driver behind tragic Vaishali accident

Vaishali accident: The truck driver had purchased the country-made liquor from a stop for Rs 40 per pack at Jadua.

Nov 22, 2022
  • The Vaishali accident killed 7 children after a truck rammed into a roadside settlement
  • The truck driver was drunk, confirmed blood reports

'We had country-made liquor at a stop...,' admits truck driver behind tragic Vaishali accident

PATNA: The driver of the truck responsible for the accident in the Vaishali district in Bihar which killed 7 children and left several others injured admitted that he had consumed country-made liquor before driving. Lalu Kumar as quoted by ANI said, "We had country-made liquor at a stop we took at Jadua for Rs 40 per pack. The accident occurred when I attempted to overtake another truck." SP Manish confirmed the same by quoting results from medical reports and breath analyzer equipment. "As per medical reports of the blood test & breath analyzer equipment, it has been confirmed that the driver had been drinking alcohol," said SP Manish.

Vaishali accident

In Bihar's Vaishali district on Sunday (November 20), a speeding truck rammed into a crowd of devotees at a roadside temple killing eight people and injuring several others. As per ANI, at least seven children died. The accident took place in the Desri police station area of the north Bihar district, about 30 km from the state capital, around 9 PM when the procession had gathered in front of a peepal tree on the roadside to offer prayers to a local deity 'Bhumiya baba', news agency PTI reported.

 

President, PM Modi announce ex-gratia

The police had earlier reported that the post-mortem on all eight victims had been conducted and the treatment of the four injured victims was underway.

President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Yadav have condoled the loss of lives in the accident in Bihar's Vaishali. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh to the kin of the deceased from PMNRF, while Bihar CM Nitish Kuma announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh.

(With agency inputs)

