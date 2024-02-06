'We Will Go To Supreme Court', Says Supriya Sule; Ajit Pawar Welcomes EC Ruling On 'Real' NCP

MUMBAI: In a fiery retort to the Election Commission's recent verdict, Supriya Sule, the influential Member of Parliament and daughter of veteran Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar, minced no words as she vowed to take the battle to the highest court of the land. "Our documents were fine. The founder member and founder leader of this party is only Sharad Pawar. But now the atmosphere is something else right now. There is an 'adrishya shakti' in the country which is doing all this. We will fight. We will definitely go to the Supreme Court". The EC ruling, which favoured Ajit Pawar's faction as the legitimate NCP, has sparked a political firestorm, reminiscent of past controversies that have rocked the political landscape in Maharashtra.

Sule Draws Parallels With Shiv Sena Case

Drawing parallels with a similar ruling involving the Shiv Sena, Sule highlighted the perceived inconsistency in the Election Commission's decisions. "This is not a new order," she asserted, underscoring the striking resemblance between the two cases. Despite the setback, Sule affirmed that the unwavering loyalty of party members to Sharad Pawar remains unshaken. Sule further expressed her concerns about the prevailing circumstances, remarking, "I think what happened with Shiv Sena is what is happening with us today. So, this is not a new order. Just the names have been changed but the content is the same."

Internal Strife Within NCP And Future Trajectory

The EC's decision, which bestowed the coveted 'Wall Clock' symbol upon Ajit Pawar's faction, has ignited fervent discussions about the internal dynamics and the future course of the Nationalist Congress Party. Sule's apprehensions about the prevailing circumstances mirror the growing unease within the party ranks.

Awhad's Resolute Stand: 'We Will Rise Again'

Jitendra Awhad, another stalwart aligned with Sharad Pawar, minced no words as he pledged to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court. Describing Sharad Pawar as a "phoenix" who will rise from the ashes, Awhad exuded confidence in their resilience. His scathing remarks aimed at Ajit Pawar and the Election Commission underscored the deep-seated frustrations within the party.

Ajit Pawar Welcomes EC Ruling

In a contrasting stance, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar welcomed the EC's decision, hailing it as a validation of his faction's legitimacy within the NCP. The conciliatory tone adopted by Ajit Pawar stands in stark contrast to the defiance exhibited by his adversaries.

EC Ruling And Its Implications On Future Polls

The Election Commission has provided the Sharad Pawar faction with an option to choose a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences to the poll body by 3 pm on February 7, 2024. The Election Commission's ruling, handing the NCP name and symbol to Ajit Pawar's faction, reverberated across the political spectrum, signalling a significant shift in the state's political landscape. With the forthcoming polls looming large, the decision is poised to shape the contours of Maharashtra's political arena.

The decision was taken after more than 10 hearings spread over more than six months. The poll panel said that the decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of the petition, which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, and tests of a majority both organizational and legislative.

As the dust settles on the latest chapter in Maharashtra's political saga, all eyes now turn towards the hallowed halls of the Supreme Court, where the fate of the NCP hangs in the balance.