New Delhi: Several south Indian states received heavy rainfall in the past few days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in isolated places in south Indian states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the past few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense rainfall activity is likely to continue over South Peninsula during the next two days and it will decrease thereafter.

The weather department also informed that the rainfall activity is likely to enhance over Gujarat, East Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha from today (August 6, 2022). Intense rainfall spells are also likely over Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha on August 8 and 9.

The Met Office in its weather bulletin, said, "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karikal and Rayalaseema on 05th & 06th and over Telangana, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Kerala & Mahe during 05th-09th and South Interior Karnataka during 05th-08th August 2022."

IMD also predicted showers over central and western parts of Inda. "Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan & Goa during 05th-09th August, 2022,” IMD’ forecast said.

Met Office also said that isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Karnataka on August 6, over Telangana till August 9 and over coastal Andhra Pradesh on August 8 and 9. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 08th & 09th August, 2022, said IMD.

Rainfall is also predicted over eastern and northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram, over the coming few days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha between August 7 and 9.

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning are expected over Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 7, over East Rajasthan till August 9, and over West Rajasthan on August 8 and 9.

Parts of Delhi-NCR to witness showers

The weather office has predicted cloudy skies with light rain for today. The minimum and the maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of South-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Narwana, Jind, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Rampur, Milak, Bareilly, Jattari, Khair, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) tweeted around 8 am.