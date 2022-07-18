New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast predicted that the rainfall activity is likely to increase over the Northeastern States & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal from Monday (July 18, 2022) and northwest India from Tuesday (July 19, 2022) for the next 3-4 days. The weather department has also put the district of Vidarbha and the state of Arunachal Pradesh on an Orange alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Vidarbha is likely today.

IMD also informed that the depression over the Northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra and Kutch coast is moving in the northwest direction away from India.

According to the IMD’s forecast, heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Gujarat Region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Telangana.

The Met Office also said that few places in South Interior Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi could receive light to moderate rain.

On Monday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Rainfall is expected to intensify in Delhi

The national capital has been witnessing steady rainfall for the past few days, and as per the weather office the rainfall activity is expected to intensify this week in the city. With this the minimum temperature is likely to dip further in the next few days. According to the prediction, the trough of the southwest monsoon has shifted towards northern India, which is likely to bring more rainfall from July 19-20, in Delhi and adjoining areas.

After the national capital received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday morning, the high humidity levels increased the discomfort for the Delhiites. However, as per the latest weather forecast, the rainfall is expected to intensify this week.

Heavy rainfall in East Rajasthan

MeT department regional director Radheshyam Sharma said Baran, Kota, Bundi, Tonk, Ajmer, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer districts are likely to receive heavy rains with thunder at some places. He said east Rajasthan is very likely to get rain coupled with thunderstorm at most places and heavy rain in some places for the next four to five days. As per the forecast, on Tuesday, there is a strong possibility of very heavy rain at one or two places and heavy rain at some places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions.

IMD issues yellow warning for Himachal till July 21

Yellow warning has been issued in the Himachal Pradesh till July 21 while for July 20 orange warning has been issued. Met Office has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the plains and mid hills of Himachal Pradesh while the higher reaches may experience fresh spell of snowfall. It may be noted that heavy showers may also disrupt essential services like water and power supply and communications besides triggering landslides.

Heavy rainfall to lash Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Idukki, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts today. With heavy rains continuing to lash parts of Kerala, water levels in several dams, including the Mullaperiyar and Idukki, in the state are reaching their respective storage capacities and some even reached red alert status on Sunday.

Orange alert issued for many Odisha districts

IMD has issued orange alert warning (be prepared), predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall of 7-20 cm in isolated places in Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri and Bolangir districts in the next 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Monday. The weatherman also issued yellow alert (be updated), forecasting heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm in isolated places in Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Rayagada, Khurda and Puri districts during the same period.

With heavy rain continuing to batter several parts of Odisha on Sunday, at least two districts are reeling under floods, while a landslide has been reported in another, officials said. The flood situation in Motu area in Malkangiri district adjoining Andhra Pradesh remained grim as backwaters of Godavari River inundated several villages, affecting many people.

