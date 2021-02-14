Weather Forecast: These states will receive rainfall and hail, dense fog to continue in Delhi

New Delhi: According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog is expected to prevail in Delhi NCR including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh between February 14 and 16, while in Uttar Pradesh on February 14 and 15, there may be dense fog in the morning.

The Meteorological department’s report on Saturday (February 13) forecasted a possibility of dense fog in the Northern India region, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi the next day.

As per the Meteorological Department, dense fog is expected to prevail in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states, like Punjab and Haryana, between February 14 and 16, while a sheet of dense fog is expected to cover Uttar Pradesh on February 14 and 15.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department is expecting light showers in many different states of the country. According to the reports, there is a possibility of weather deterioration once again due to another western disturbance, which brings out a possibility of snowfall in the northern areas between 14 and 16 February.

States expecting light showers:

The Meteorological Department revealed scattered rains and hails are expected on 16 and 17 February in the southern part of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, southern and central parts of Maharashtra and Marathwada .

Uttarakhand: Chances of rain and snow in many areas

The western disturbance has brought a possibility of rain and snow in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on February 13 with itself. Between 14 to 16 February many areas of Uttarakhand are expected to receive rain and snowfall, including Chamoli, Joshimath and Tapovan, where the glacier burst tragedy took place and rescue operations are still underway.

Thick fog to cover National Capital

Delhi was covered under a thick sheet of fog on Saturday morning (February 13) which resulted in visibility dropping to 50 meters in Safdarjung and 250 meters in Palam at 8.30 am. As per the meteorologists, it is likely that the National Capital will continue to experience such weather for a few days. Met experts further revealed the city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius this morning, while the air quality still remains in "very poor" category.

Rain showers expected in Haryana till 15 February

The Meteorological Departmen’s forecast suggests a possibility of rain till February 15 in Haryana. While the daytime temperatures are expected to be normal in the last days of February, nights will be closer.

