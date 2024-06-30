Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert

New Delhi: The Meteorological Department (IMD) raised an 'orange' alert for the national capital as the monsoon arrived and regions are likely to witness rainfall, and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds. The weather department predicted heavy rainfall for the isolated regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya for the coming few days.

The weather department shared a post on social media and informed that the regions of Odisha, Konkan, Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Lakshadweep, North Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Nicobar Islands are going to witness light to moderate spell of rainfall accumulated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds in coming few hours.

The IMD has four colour-coded warnings-- 'green' which indicates no action needed, 'yellow' which indicates watch and stay updated, 'orange' which indicates be prepared and 'red' which indicates take action.

Earlier, the IMD raised a flood alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya due to the heavy rainfall which caused Surface runoff.