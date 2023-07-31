Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Rajasthan, Telangana And Karnataka, Check Forecast For All States

Heavy rains will batter Northwest India during the next 3-4 days. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana in the coming days.

Heavy Rains To Hit Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh During Next 24 Hours

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over East UP from July 31 to August 4; over West UP on August 1 ad 2; over East Rajasthan on July 31 and August 2. Hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are also very likely to witness heavy rain showers on during the next 3 days.



IMD's Rain Alert For Delhi-NCR, Punjab And Haryana

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, Light to Moderate rains with isolated heavy rainfall are very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on August 2 and 3. The met department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Delhi, Noida and Gurugram during the next 2-3 days.

Hot Weather Conditions Prevail in Tamil Nadu, Heavy Rains Likely In Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra

Hot and humid weather condition is likely to continue in Tamil Nadu today while heavy rainfall activity will prevail in Telangana on August 1 and over Coastal Karnataka on August 2 and 3. Isolated heavy rainfall is also predicted over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days.

Heavy Rainfall Continues In Assam, Meghalaya And Other Northeastern States

The IMD has predicted more rain showers in the Northeastern region during the next 5 days while Heavy rainfall continues to lash the states. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from August 1 to 3 and over Arunachal Pradesh on August 2 and 3.

IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall In Odisha, Jharkhand

Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha from July 31 to August 2 and over Jharkhand on July 31, 2023. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim on August 3. Heavy fall are also very likely to hit the state of Bihar from July 31 to August 4.