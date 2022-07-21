New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days. According to the weather forecasting agency, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on July 21 and over Uttarakhand from July 21-23. The weather department also said that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 21, and over Jharkhand on July 23.

According to the Met Office, isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha during July 22-24.

IMD’ rainfall forecast:

- Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 20th; Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh & Himachal Pradesh on 20th & 21st; Uttarakhand during 21st-23rd July, 2022.

- Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 20th & 21st; Jharkhand on 23rd July, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 20th and over Odisha during 22nd-24th July, 2022.

Delhi weather: Rain brings down mercury in city

arts of Delhi witnessed rain bringing down the mercury level today morning even as the weather office predicted moderate rains during the day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. According to IMD, the city received 56.6 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday.

"There will be a generally cloudy sky with moderate rains on Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said. RWFC, New Delhi has also issued a yellow alert for rainfall in the national capital today.

Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan

Several parts of Rajasthan witnessed heavy to extremely heavy rains, with Deegod in Kota receiving a maximum of 16 cm rains, officials said. A few places in eastern Rajasthan recorded extremely heavy showers, while some parts of western Rajasthan recorded heavy rains.

The MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Dholpur and Jhalawar in the next 48 hours. RWFC, New Delhi has also issued an orange alert for rainfall in Rajasthan today.

Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh weather

According to IMD’s forecast, widespread rains with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms are likely over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. RWFC, New Delhi has issued an orange alert for rains in Punja and Haryana, while it has sounded yellow alert for Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Gujarat

Heavy rain in several parts of Gujarat has brought life to a standstill. Thousands of residents in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places by the authorities, while a massive amount of water was discharged from Ukai Dam built across the Tapi river in the Tapi district. Incessant rainfall for the past few days has affected many districts of Gujarat.

Light rain, thundershowers likely in J&K

The Meteorological department (MeT) today predicted generally cloudy weather with light rain and thundershowers during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. "Light to moderate rain/thundershower in Jammu region and cloudy weather with light rain in are likely in Kashmir region. RWFC, New Delhi has also issued an orange alert for the region today.

(With agency inputs)