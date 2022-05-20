Don't think that you can shed excess fat just by exercising and reducing your eating? That's possible, but there won't be any change overnight. You have to wait patiently for a while. Also, do not fall into the trap of any mistakes that can further reduce your Weight Loss rate. Thus, Weight Loss Tips are also important during meals. But it's not like your favorite food. That is, what time you eat is more important than what you eat. It is also not right to fast every day. But, if your food is not of the right quality, then it can create obstacles in your Weight Loss Tips. In such a situation, let's know the 5 things that should not be done after 5 pm.

1. Weight Loss Tips: Don't cut down on calorie levels

The body needs a certain amount of calories to do daily activities. If you go below that level (Weight Loss Tips) to trim the amount of calories, then the rate of metabolism in the body will also decrease. In that case, no matter how much exercise you do, the body will keep the fat stored, it will not burn it. By reducing the calorie intake, the muscles decrease, the water stored in the body goes out and the nutrients stored in the body are also gone. So you have to consume a minimum of 1200 calories per day, it is also very important to keep protein, carbohydrates, fats in the diet.

2. Weight Loss Tips: Eating carbohydrates at night

Generally, many people stop eating carbohydrates at night during Weight Loss Tips. Because of which the stomach is not completely full. After a while, he/she started to feel hungry again. In such a situation, dietitians advises to eat a balanced diet at night. Whenever you don't do this, you will start consuming more calories than you need. Our brain and central nervous system feel satiety through carbohydrates. Apart from this, the glycemic index level through carbohydrates is also reduced and the stomach is full. At the same time, protein plays an important role in our muscle growth and also improves metabolism. In such a situation, if you keep the substances away from the food, you start feeling hungry and start overeating at night. Less delicious food is good, but if it can't satisfy your mind, you'll start eating snacks at night.

3. Weight Loss Tips: Eat at any time

Usually, we don't eat when we're hungry, but we eat only when we're bored or stressed. It's not unfair to eat at any time. But if you plan with your goal in mind and eat in such a situation, it will be beneficial. In such a situation, it is most important to exclude processed food from your kitchen, fridge and shelves and keep stuffed with fruits, yogurt, dry fruits, oats, musli and berries. So that you can stay away from harmful sweets. According to nutritionists, dessert can include Greek yogurt, fruits, granola, etc. instead of ice cream. Proteins are found in them and they can also calm your sweet cravings.

4. Weight Loss Tips: It's not at all wise to follow a crash diet

If you do a crash diet, the weight may decrease a little in the beginning, but after a few days, it will come back to self-esteem. If you eat less or not, there will be some changes in the weight naturally, but you will become weak inside, decreased immunity. Dehydration may occur, there is also a risk of heart attack.

5. Weight Loss Tips: Getting enough sleep is absolutely necessary

Do not exercise by cutting the time allocated for sleep, it will be the opposite. You will become more tired, it is not unusual to get sick. The amount of the stress hormone cortisol in the body will increase, as a result of which the weight will increase. If you do not sleep on time, you will be hungry at the right time, the amount of unhealthy food will increase. If you sleep less, the amount of your muscles will decrease.

We are all trying to reduce excess body weight. That's why there is no end to our efforts. In order to reduce weight, the obligation also comes to eating different types of foods. However, do not expect that if you diet without eating only, you will lose weight. Along with the diet, there are some other tips to follow that will take you to the desired goal. So follow these essential tips to lose weight.