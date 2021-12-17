West Bengal govt creates Kaliachak Police Sub Division to combat communal tensions

Kolkata: Kaliachak - a bordering area near Bangladesh in West Bengal’s Malda district, which has witnessed several communal and political tensions in the last few years, will have a new police sub-division, as per a new notification from the West Bengal government.

“The area of Kaliachak Police Station is witnessing huge law and order problem due to political and communal tension apart from its proximity to Bangladesh border and the riverine border with Jharkhand. The crime figures in the area are also very high. Naturally, it has become extremely difficult to look after various issues of this region effectively with the existing infrastructure of the police force,” the notification said.

“In order to overcome the situation, a proposal for the creation of a new police subdivision namely Kaliachak Police Sub-Division,” the notification added.

Headquartered at Kaliachak within Sadar Sub-Division, the new wing will comprise three police stations - Baishnabnagar, Kaliachak and Mothabari.

Additionally, seven regular posts will also be created under the Kaliachak Police Sub-Division - one Deputy Superintendent of Police as SDPO Kaliachak, one Assistant Sub-Inspector, one Wireless Operator and four constables.

In 2016, Kaliachak witnessed the worse communal friction where a mob ran amok and torched about a dozen vehicles and went on a rampage at the Kaliachak police station before torching parts of the police station.