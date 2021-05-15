West Bengal headed for 15-day lockdown, here's list of what's allowed, what's not

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Saturday (May 15) announced a 14-day lockdown commencing from May 16 onwards.

A fresh set of guidelines will be implemented in order to curb the transmission of COVID-19, including restricting people’s movement.

The lockdown curbs will remain in place for the next 15 days.

Check the restrictions below:

1. No movement of people and vehicles will be allowed from 9 pm to 5 am.

2. All private offices, schools, colleges will remain closed.

3. Bazaars, markets selling vegetables, fruits, milk will remain open from 7 am to 10 am.

4. Local trains, metro services, inter state bus/train services, Inland Waterways will remain shut.

5. Intra-state goods truck movement has been restricted except for essential supplies.

6. The movement of private cars, taxis, autos will remain suspended.

7. The working hours for bank employees has been limited from 10 am to 2 pm.

8. All shopping complexes, malls, bars, sports complexes, pubs and beauty parlours will remain closed.

9. All schools, colleges, universities, educational institutions will remain shut during the lockdown period.

10. All religious, political and other gatherings will be prohibited.

Meanwhile, sweetmeat vendors will be allowed to function between 10 am and 5 pm.

The ongoing vaccination process in West Bengal will not be stalled during the complete lockdown period starting Sunday morning till May 30, chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Saturday, according to news agency ANI.