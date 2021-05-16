West Bengal virtually sitting on a volcano, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over post-poll violence

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday (May 15) visited Nandigram in East Midnapore district to meet people allegedly affected by post-poll violence.

Attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Dhankhar alleged that the state “is virtually sitting on a volcano” while asking the TMC chief if she has heard the cries and screams of the children and women in Nandigram where “lakhs of people are homeless”.

West Bengal Governor questioned, "You described the Sitalkuchi incident as cold-blooded murder and genocide. Have you heard the cries and screams of the children and women in Nandigram, where lakhs of people are homeless?”

"We feel bad to see the situation of West Bengal. India has never seen such a situation previously. The state is virtually sitting on a volcano," Dhankhar added.

He met the people affected by post-poll violence who have taken shelters at camps in Kendemari, Bankim More, Chilagram, Nandigram Bazar and Town Club in Nandigram, PTI reported.

Nandigram was one of the most high-profile assembly constituencies where chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her protégé-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari were pitched against each other. In a close contest, Adhikari beat the CM by over 1900 votes.

Talking to the media, Dhankar described the post-poll violence as the “most dangerous since independence”. “People told me that they are ready to convert, but want assurance if they will be protected after that. Their words broke me. It's the most dangerous post-poll violence since independence as lakhs of people have fled their homes,” ANI quoted him as saying.

West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visits post-poll violence affected areas of Nandigram village in Purba Medinipur district.

"The TMC supremo termed the incident of firing by the central force in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi in which four persons were killed as "genocide" but she is "silent over the situation in Nandigram", West Bengal Governor stated.

On Thursday, he visited various places in Cooch Behar where Dhankar was shown black flags at Sitalkuchi, while "go back" slogans were raised at Dinhata during his visit to the district. He also visited a camp in Assam's Ranpagli, where several families claiming to be BJP supporters have taken shelter, as per PTI report.

Hitting back at Dhankar, TMC said that the Governor is becoming a “laughing stock” and has brought down his own importance before the people of the state.

"The governor has brought down his own importance before the people of state, before the parties by his conduct. He is becoming a laughing stock," TMC MP Sougata Roy said.

