New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (July 1) castigated suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for comments on Prophet Muhammad, saying her remarks are disturbing and smack of arrogance. Referring to Nupur Sharma's apology for her comment against Prophet Mohammad, the apex court said that it was too late and her remark led to unfortunate incidents, according to a PTI report. On Nupur Sharma's plea to club FIRs against her for her controversial remark against Prophet, the top court reportedly said, "These people don't have respect for other religions."

The suspended BJP leader moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states over her controversial remark, to Delhi for investigation. She also stated that she is constantly facing life threats.

While refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala allowed her to withdraw the plea.

"These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country? These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or for political agenda or some other nefarious activities," PTI quoted the bench as saying during the hearing.

The top court said the remark was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

(With PTI Inputs)