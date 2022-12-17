'When will nation have China pe charcha?' Mallikarjun Kharge takes dig at PM Narendra Modi

New delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday took a dig at the Narendra Modi and accused the government of not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the situation along the border with China and asked why he was not taking the nation into confidence in the matter. His attack came days after the clashes along the Line of Actual Control between the Indian and Chinese forces in the Tawang sector on December 9. The Congress chief said that Chinese build-up in Doklam is threatening the strategic "Siliguri Corridor" -- the gateway to northeastern states -- and asked when the nation will have 'China pe charcha', in a swipe at Prime Minister Modi's campaign initiative 'chai pe charcha'.

"Chinese build-up in Doklam up to 'Jampheri Ridge' is threatening India's strategic 'Siliguri Corridor' ? the gateway to Northeastern States! This is of utmost concern for our National Security! @narendramodi ji, When will the nation have... 'CHINA PE CHARCHA'?" Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, in a swipe at Prime Minister Modi's campaign initiative "chai pe charcha".

Earlier on Thursday, Kharge on Thursday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government for trying to dodge a discussion in Parliament over the India-China Tawang clash of December 9.

Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Modi govt on Twitter. English translation of Kharge's tweet reads as "It seems that the "red eye" of the Modi government is covered with Chinese glasses. Is it not allowed to speak against China in the Indian Parliament?".

The Congress attack came a day after Rahul Gandhi said the government was sleeping while China was preparing for war. Gandhi's remarks evoked sharp reactions from the BJP, which said Gandhi was lowering the morale of the armed forces.

In a statement in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its "firm and resolute" response.

The face-off took place amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

