WHO Declares Mpox Outbreak Global Concern

New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared mpox a public emergency of international concern due to a rapid increase in cases in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and its detection in neighbouring countries.

The Director General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that a public health emergency of international concern represents the highest level of alert under international health law.



While addressing the media on the outcome of the mpox Emergency Committee meeting, Tedros said, "Today, the Emergency Committee met and advised me that, in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice. A public health emergency of international concern is the highest level of alarm under international health law."

"The Emergency Committee's advice to me, and that of the @AfricaCDC, which yesterday declared a public health emergency of regional security, are aligned" he added, ANI reported.

"The detection and rapid spread of a new clade of mpox in eastern DRC, its detection in neighbouring countries that had not previously reported mpox, and the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond are very worrying," Tedros said.

He stressed that a coordinated international response is necessary to contain the outbreak.

"In addition to other outbreaks of other clades of mpox in other parts of Africa, it's clear that a coordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives," Tedros stated.

The WHO chief exaggerated that the global health body has been working on the outbreak of mpox in Africa and raising the alarm regarding the same.