'Who's using condoms the most? We are..': Owaisi on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'population imbalance' comment

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi offered a sharp reply to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on population control and "religious imbalance" in the country. As quoted by ANI, Owaisi asked Bhagwat to stop worrying about the Muslim population in the country. He said, "Don't fret, Muslim population is not increasing, it's rather falling... Who's using condoms the most? We are. Mohan Bhagwat won't speak on this."

For the unversed, Owaisi was referring to RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat's statement that population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries, adding that population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored. He said this while addressing RSS Swayamsevaks at the customary Vijayadashami celebration in Nagpur on Wednesday.

"Population require resources. If it grows without building resources, it becomes a burden. There is another view in which population is considered an asset. We need to work on a population policy for all keeping both aspects in mind," Mohan Bhagwat said, adding "people should raise their voices against the wrong, but by acting within the framework of the law. Raising one's voice against wrong should become normal...We all have to stay united as one."

