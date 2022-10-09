NewsIndia
ASADUDDIN OWAISI

'Who's using condoms the most? We are..': Owaisi on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'population imbalance' comment

For the unversed, Owaisi was referring to RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat's statement on population control.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 07:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Owaisi offered a sharp reply to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on population control
  • He asked Bhagwat to stop worrying about the Muslim population in the country

Trending Photos

'Who's using condoms the most? We are..': Owaisi on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'population imbalance' comment

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi offered a sharp reply to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on population control and "religious imbalance" in the country. As quoted by ANI, Owaisi asked Bhagwat to stop worrying about the Muslim population in the country. He said, "Don't fret, Muslim population is not increasing, it's rather falling... Who's using condoms the most? We are. Mohan Bhagwat won't speak on this."

 

For the unversed, Owaisi was referring to RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat's statement that population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries, adding that population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored. He said this while addressing RSS Swayamsevaks at the customary Vijayadashami celebration in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Also Read: Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

"Population require resources. If it grows without building resources, it becomes a burden. There is another view in which population is considered an asset. We need to work on a population policy for all keeping both aspects in mind," Mohan Bhagwat said, adding "people should raise their voices against the wrong, but by acting within the framework of the law. Raising one's voice against wrong should become normal...We all have to stay united as one."

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk