'Why concerns ONLY for...': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lashes out at Modi Government over THIS

New Delhi: Amid the worsening condition of Delhi-NCR’s air quality, with AQI plunging to 400, AAP-led Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann lashed out at the centre for not paying heed to his recommendations on stubble-burning issue and also blaming Punjab solely for the situation. Mann accused the BJP government of overlooking concerns of deteriorating air quality in regions like Haryana and Rajasthan and concentrating mainly on Delhi and Punjab. “We gave recommendations to Centre but they didn't pay heed to them. Why are questions being raised only about Delhi & Punjab? Several cities of Haryana and Rajasthan are also reporting poor AQI, why isn't the Centre raising questions on these states?” Mann said.

We gave recommendations to Centre but they didn't pay heed to them. Why are questions being raised only about Delhi & Punjab? Several cities of Haryana and Rajasthan are also reporting poor AQI, why isn't the Centre raising questions on these states?: Punjab CM on stubble burning pic.twitter.com/iHoIdzlRTq — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

BJP accused AAP for dipping AQI

Earlier, BJP’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia raised concerns about dipping air quality in Delhi and stubble-burning issues in Punjab and demanded the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. He reprimanded Kejriwal for not being able to control the city’s pollution and demanded Delhi CM’s resignation.

"Earlier, Kejriwal used to put the blame for the pollution problem on his neighbouring state. Now AAP is ruling the Punjab and the problem of farm fires has not been obviated. What`s your answer, Kejriwal Ji?" BJP spokesperson said. Gaurav Bhatia also sieged AAP over the increase of 30 per cent in the cases of stubble burning in Punjab.

Also Read: Delhi’s Air quality remains in ‘Very Poor' Category, overall AQI at 354

PM Narendra Modi allocated funds to states

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing funds to the states without any discrimination and rising above party politics. The reports also prove that Punjab was given the maximum amount of Rs 1,300 crore and Haryana Rs 693 crore for stubble disposal," Bhatia said.

"Still, on the other hand, 7,648 cases of stubble burning were reported in Punjab during the year 2021-22, which increased to 10,214 in the year 2022-23. Thus there was an increase of 33 per cent in the incidence of stubble burning in Punjab," he added.

Haryana CM on AQI

Previously, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the number of incidences of stubble burning in Haryana is less than 10% of that in Punjab. "There are not even 10 per cent cases of stubble burning in Haryana as compared to Punjab. Last year there were 2,561 incidents of stubble burning, whereas it has decreased to 1,925 this year while 13,873 incidents have taken place in Punjab this year," Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday.

Notably, Stubble burning had worsened across Punjab, leaving no chance for an improvement in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) as the capital sorely seeks clean air. Increasing incidences of stubble burning in Punjab this year have become a source of considerable concern, with the Union Environment Ministry warning that the AQI is anticipated to worsen because just 45-50 per cent of the state's irrigated area had been harvested as of October 24.

(With ANI inputs)