'Will Inform You...': Kamal Nath Avoids Confirming Or Denying BJP Switch Speculation

New Delhi: The political circles in Madhya Pradesh are abuzz with rumours of former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath joining the BJP, along with his son and MP Nakul Nath. The father-son duo reached Delhi on Saturday, fuelling speculations that they might switch sides on February 19, the same day when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay yatra will enter the state. However, Kamal Nath did not confirm or deny the rumours, and instead asked the media not to get excited. “It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari came out in strong defence of Kamal Nath, calling him the third son of Indira Gandhi. He said that Kamal Nath had a long and loyal association with the Congress, and had worked as the state party chief for seven years.

#WATCH | On being asked if he is joining BJP, former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath says "Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that..." pic.twitter.com/GK9uNIQVAL — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

"I still remember when Scindia toppled the Congress govt in MP, all the Congress workers stood with Kamal Nath's leadership and ideology. The reports of him leaving are baseless. Can you imagine Indira Gandhi's third son leaving Congress? Can't think about something like that even in dreams," Patwari said while talking to reporters.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari says, " For the first time when Kamal Nath fought elections, then Indira Gandhi said that Kamal Nath is her third son...in the 45 years of political journey of Kamal Nath, in both our good times and bad times, he has been… pic.twitter.com/eo10i5NXaq — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

Another Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh, also ruled out the possibility of Kamal Nath joining the BJP. He said that he had spoken to him last night and he was in Chhindwara. He said that Kamal Nath was a person who had started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family, and he could not expect him to leave the Congress.