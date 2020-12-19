Will make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years, says Amit Shah in rally at Midnapore

Midnapore: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (December 19, 2020) during a rally at Midnapore assured the people of West Bengal that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make Bengal a 'Sonar Bangla' in five years.

"You gave three decades to Congress, 27 years to Communists and 10 years to Mamata didi. Give five years to Bharatiya Janata Party, we will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'," said Amit Shah ahead of the 2021 assembly election.

"When results of Vidhan Sabha election will be declared BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats," Shah added.

Some more pictures from today’s rally in Midnapore, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/3PNLEyz8cF — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2020

Amit Shah also hit out at Mamata Banerjee and commented on former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joining BJP.

Shah said, "Senior party members are leaving TMC. Didi accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection? By the time elections arrive, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in her party."

Shah shared the pictures of the rally on social media platforms and said, "The writing on the wall is clear, Bengal has decided to bring BJP govt in the state. BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi will leave no stone unturned in realising the dream of Sonar Bangla."



The writing on the wall is clear, Bengal has decided to bring BJP govt in the state. মেদিনীপুর সমাবেশের এই ছবিগুলোর দিকে লক্ষ্য করুন। ছবিটা একেবারে পরিষ্কার বোঝাচ্ছে যে বাংলা সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়ে নিয়েছে এবার বাংলায় বিজেপি সরকার আসছে। pic.twitter.com/anx4wqsKfF — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2020

I thank people of Midnapore from the bottom of my heart for such a massive support. BJP under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji will leave no stone unturned in realising the dream of Sonar Bangla. pic.twitter.com/4bnccw6LFU — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2020

The Union Home Minister also had lunch at the house of Jhunu Singh and Sanatan Singh, at Midnapore's Belijuri village.

"Grateful to the entire family for such warmth, affection and love," expressed Shah.

Had delicious food for lunch at Shri Jhunu Singh ji and Shri Sanatan Singh ji's home in Belijuri village, Midnapore (West Bengal). Grateful to the entire family for such warmth, affection and love pic.twitter.com/CVAvnOG4It — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2020

Shah during his visit to West Bengal also took blessings at Siddheshwari Mata temple in Midnapore.

Took blessings at Siddheshwari Mata temple in Midnapore and prayed for the prosperity of the people of West Bengal. May the divine blessings of Maa Kaali ensure good health and happiness in everyone's life. pic.twitter.com/bhU6wS1uHm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2020

"Prayed for the prosperity of the people of West Bengal. May the divine blessings of Maa Kaali ensure good health and happiness in everyone's life," he tweeted.

Amit Shah visited the 'punya bhoomi' of Khudiram Bose and paid floral tributes.



Paid floral tributes to Khudiram Bose, an epitome of valour and courage, who at a very young age sacrificed himself for the cause of India's Independence. His life stands as an inspiration for us to do all that it takes to preserve our freedom and democracy. pic.twitter.com/Xr8UFhPhkJ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2020

He also spent time at the Ramakrishna Mission and paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda.



Had the profound fortune of spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission & pay tributes to Swami Vivekananda ji. He was a great son of Mother India who devoted his life to National Resurgence. May his ideals continue to inspire us to transform India into a land of enlightened wisdom. pic.twitter.com/8dJCjiLPot — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2020

