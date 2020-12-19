हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Will make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years, says Amit Shah in rally at Midnapore

Amit Shah also hit out at Mamata Banerjee and said that she will be left alone by the time 2021 assembly elections arrive.

Will make West Bengal &#039;Sonar Bangla&#039; in 5 years, says Amit Shah in rally at Midnapore
Photo: Twitter/AmitShah

Midnapore: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (December 19, 2020) during a rally at Midnapore assured the people of West Bengal that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make Bengal a 'Sonar Bangla' in five years.

"You gave three decades to Congress, 27 years to Communists and 10 years to Mamata didi. Give five years to Bharatiya Janata Party, we will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'," said Amit Shah ahead of the 2021 assembly election.

"When results of Vidhan Sabha election will be declared BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats," Shah added.

Amit Shah also hit out at Mamata Banerjee and commented on former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joining BJP.

Shah said, "Senior party members are leaving TMC. Didi accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection? By the time elections arrive, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in her party."

Shah shared the pictures of the rally on social media platforms and said, "The writing on the wall is clear, Bengal has decided to bring BJP govt in the state. BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi will leave no stone unturned in realising the dream of Sonar Bangla."
 

The Union Home Minister also had lunch at the house of Jhunu Singh and Sanatan Singh, at Midnapore's Belijuri village.

"Grateful to the entire family for such warmth, affection and love," expressed Shah.

Shah during his visit to West Bengal also took blessings at Siddheshwari Mata temple in Midnapore.

"Prayed for the prosperity of the people of West Bengal. May the divine blessings of Maa Kaali ensure good health and happiness in everyone's life," he tweeted.

Amit Shah visited the 'punya bhoomi' of Khudiram Bose and paid floral tributes.
 

He also spent time at the Ramakrishna Mission and paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda.
 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

Tags:
Amit ShahBJP2021 West Bengal assembly electionBharatiya Janata Party
