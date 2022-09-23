'Will your NEGATIVE attitude towards Muslims change IF...', Mayawati questions BJP on Mohan Bhagwat's visit to madrasa

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has targeted the BJP and RSS again. She took a jibe at the Sangh Parivar after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited a mosque yesterday. Mayawati tweeted saying that the Yogi government is not able to tolerate Namaz in open space. Will there be a change in the 'negative attitude' of the BJP and its governments towards Muslims after the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited a mosque and a madrassa in Delhi?

Mayawati Tweets

Taking forward his outreach to the Muslim community, the RSS chief had on Thursday visited a mosque and a madrassa in Delhi and held discussions with the chief of All India Imam Organisation Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who had termed him as 'rashtra pita'. BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted, "After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited a mosque/madrassa in Delhi yesterday and met the Ulemas and then got himself called the 'father of the nation' (Rashtrapita) and 'rishi of the nation', will there be a change in the negative attitude and behaviour of BJP and its governments towards the Muslim society and their masjid-madrassas?"

1.आरएसएस प्रमुख श्री मोहन भागवत द्वारा कल दिल्ली स्थित मस्जिद/मदरसे में जाकर उलेमाओं से मुलाकात करने और फिर उनसे अपने आपको ’राष्ट्रपिता’ व ’राष्ट्र ऋषि’ कहलवाने के बाद क्या बीजेपी व इनकी सरकारों का मुस्लिम समाज व उनके मस्जिद-मदरसों के प्रति नकारात्मक रुख व बर्ताव में बदलाव आएगा? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 23, 2022

Mayawati Attacks Yogi Government

In another tweet, Mayawati took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath's government. In a tweet in Hindi she said, 'The UP government is unable to bear the compulsion of offering prayers for a few minutes alone in an open space and is bent upon intervening in the functioning of private madrassas also, while ignoring the government madrassas. But there is a need to also ponder what meaning is being derived from the deep silence of the RSS chief on this issue."

2. यूपी सरकार खुली जगह में कुछ मिनट की अकेले में नमाज़ पढ़ने की मजबूरी को भी सहन नहीं कर पा रही है तथा सरकारी मदरसों की उपेक्षा करते हुए निजी मदरसों में भी हस्तक्षेप पर उतारू है, किन्तु आरएसएस प्रमुख की इस बारे में गहरी चुप्पी के क्या मायने निकल रहे हैं इस पर भी वे जरूर गौर करें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 23, 2022

Mohan Bhagwat at Madrasa

It is worth mentioning that on Thursday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat met with Dr. Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, head of Akhil Bharatiya Imam Sangathan in New Delhi. To meet Imam Ilyasi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached his office at the mosque located at Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Delhi on Thursday. After reaching the mosque, he reached the Madrasa Tajweedul Quran in Old Delhi and met the children of the madrassas. During his visit to the madrassa, Bhagwat interacted with children and heard them reciting the Quran. Children raised the slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind', the functionary said. Politics intensified across the country after Bhagwat went to mosques and madrasas.