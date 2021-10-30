With eye on 2022 Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi to visit Goa today

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Goa on Saturday (October 30) ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

Gandhi will interact with the fishermen community and address Congress workers in Goa during his visit. The Congress, in a tweet on Friday, wrote, "Rahul Gandhi will be in Goa tomorrow to interact with citizens and Congress workers."

Sharing a short video of a fisherman, the party tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi is coming to Goa tomorrow. It is the first time that a national leader is coming to meet the fishermen. We have a lot of issues. We will present a memorandum to him.- a traditional fisherman from Goa eagerly awaits Rahul ji.”

In another tweet, a fisherwoman can be heard saying, "We are happy that Rahul Gandhi is coming to our village. The government subsidy is not sufficient for us, we used to get Rs.50,000 at first, now it is getting lesser by the day, at the moment we are getting only Rs.30,000."

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar had informed about Rahul Gandhi’s visit during a press conference on Wednesday.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had interacted with All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and the fishermen community in Goa. In her presence, Tennis champion Leander Paes, Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu joined the party in Goa.

Goa will witness elections to 40 Assembly seats in 2020. Presently, BJP has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of MLAs from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. While Congress has 15 MLAs in the Goa Assembly.

