Woman Allegedly Seen In Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta Video Row Breaks Silence

Days after a purported video of Congress leader and Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta in an `obscene` phone conversation with a woman went viral on social media, the woman on Tuesday said that her photo and video have been edited and used in the clip. The woman leader of NSUI in Ranchi has alleged that her photo and video have been edited and used in a fake manner in the clip. The woman also posted a video message and said that she has neither met Health Minister Banna Gupta nor knows him. Someone has used her face in a conspiracy.

She said: "I had a video-audio chat with my husband, which has been edited by someone and linked to the minister." In the video message, the woman is requesting the administration to take action against whoever has done this thing. She also requested social media to delete the video. In a press conference, NSUI leader Arushi Vandana Singh said: "I tie rakhi to the minister. There is an attempt to assassinate his character." Arushi and her husband Indrajeet have demanded strict action by the police in this matter. Former BJP minister and Independent legislator Saryu Roy said: "The girl works in a furniture house in Jamshedpur. Police should give security to the woman with whom the minister was engaged in a chat." He said: "I demand a high-level inquiry in this matter. The obscene video is of three minutes, of which 21 seconds has gone viral."

Earlier, Banna had issued a clarification and said: "It can clearly be seen that the video was edited. I have lodged an FIR in this connection and police will soon probe it. I will pursue legal action against those behind this fake video." Gupta added that "his political opponents circulated the video to tarnish his image." The Congress has started an internal inquiry. An official of the central leadership has sought a report from the state committee on the veracity of the video. Sources said that the party is under pressure to take action against Banna Gupta in this matter. Terming the video as shameful, BJP leaders have questioned the character of the minister. On Sunday, Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Godda, shared the video clip on Twitter and wrote: "This is the character of @INCIndia, this is the so-called matter of Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta ji. Playing with dignity of women, Congress worker Sushil Sharma burning his wife in oven, I wish Gandhi family could understand, if this is found true then the Congress should drown itself in shame."