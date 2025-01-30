Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2850936https://zeenews.india.com/india/woman-two-children-found-dead-in-rajasthan-well-suicide-suspected-2850936.html
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN HORROR

Woman, Two Children Found Dead In Rajasthan Well, Suicide Suspected

The deceased's father-in-law had lodged a missing report about the disappearance of his daughter-in-law and grandsons.

|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 02:47 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Woman, Two Children Found Dead In Rajasthan Well, Suicide Suspected (Representative image)

Jaipur: The bodies of a woman and her two children, who were missing since January 25, were found in a well near Lahsoda village in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said Thursday. 

The deceased's father-in-law had lodged a missing report about the disappearance of his daughter-in-law and grandsons. 

Their bodies were found in a nearby well on Wednesday after locals complained about a stench emanating from it, Rawanjana Station House Officer Hariman Meena said. 

The bodies of Anisha Yogi (30) and her two sons Himanshu Yogi (7) and Daksh Yogi (5) were taken out of the well and handed over to the family for last rites after postmortem. 

Before her disappearance, the woman had taken a selfie and sent it to her husband Ramesh, a technician in the railways. The woman's husband had then called his father enquiring about his family's whereabouts. 

Police said prima facie it is a case of suicide. However, the reason behind the step is being ascertained.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK