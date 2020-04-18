World Heritage Day: Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb to light up in honours of coronavirus warriors

New Delhi: Five of the most visited monuments in the national heritage will don a little different look on Saturday (April 18) as they will be illuminated in a special manner on the occasion of the World Heritage Day.

The Red Fort, the Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Purana Qila and Safdarjung's Tomb are illuminated everyday. But the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have decided that there will be special lighting of diyas and candles at these monuments.

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9pm9min' event, in which crores of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit diyas and candles, the ASI decided to light candles and diyas at these monuments in the national capital to express solidarity to the 'corona warriors'.

"ASI Delhi Circle will also organise `diya lighting ceremony` at Red Fort and Candle lighting ceremony at Qutub Minar and Humayun`s Tomb to express our solidarity with all `CORONA WARRIORS` like sanitation workers, doctors, police officers and Civil administration," it said.

At Humayun's tomb, the ASI will lit at least 41 diyas to symbolize the 41 days of lockdown period.

The ASI India has also decided to organise online pledge taking ceremonies wherein school students will be administered oath online. The students will read a pledge to safeguard and respect the monuments and their heritage.