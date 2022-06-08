Trinamool Congress's (TMC) All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee again raised his voice against the Modi government over the role of the central agency. He dragged the names of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya on Twitter. Abhishek Banerjee is currently in Dubai for eye treatment. On Tuesday, he questioned the role of the ED and the CBI. In fact on Monday night, the top leader of the 'Bangla Pakshyo' Garg Chattopadhyay tweeted, "The ED, the probe agency of the Modi government, is keeping an eye on Bengal MP Abhishek Banerjee in Dubai. They have also requested the UAE government to appoint a spy in this regard. Keeping an eye on an MP in this way amounts to surrendering the sovereignty of the country."

Referring to Garg's tweet, Abhishek Banerjee wrote, "The dedication and enthusiasm with which the central agency of the Narendra Modi government is keeping an eye on me, had it been keeping an eye on Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi with the same enthusiasm, the people of the country would have saved Rs 30,000 crore." Abhishek then added, "The Centre is forgetting, they are keeping an eye on me. But now the whole country is keeping an eye on them (central government)."

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee to Delhi several times in connection with the coal smuggling case. Against which Abhishek had approached the Supreme Court. He said he was willing to cooperate fully with the investigation. But let's question him in Kolkata. In that case, the supreme court's verdict went to Abhishek's favour. The Supreme Court had said that Abhishek and Rujira may be called by the ED in connection with the investigation. But not in Delhi, in Kolkata. Abhishek then wrote a letter to the ED saying that he will have to go to Dubai for treatment. However, he was banned to travel outside India by the central agency. The Diamond Harbour MP then moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the decision. The court allowed him to go to Dubai. This time Garg Chattopadhyay was furious to tweet about the issue of surveillance on abhishek in Dubai.