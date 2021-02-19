Yog Guru Ramdev releases Patanjali's scientific research paper on 'evidence-based medicine for COVID19'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Baba Ramadev

On June 23, 2020, Patanjali had said that with the joint efforts of Professor Balbir Singh Tomar and Acharya Balkrishna, the coronil tablet had been prepared. Later in the same month, Patanjali gave clarification on medicine claiming cure to coronavirus saying that it never said to have made any such medicine.

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Yog Guru Ramdev on Friday released the scientific research papers on the Patanjali medicine for COVID-19. He made the announcement at a press conference in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

ANI tweeted a picture of the event and wrote in their post, “Yog Guru Ramdev releases scientific research paper on 'the first evidence-based medicine for #COVID19 by Patanjali'. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are also present at the event.”

On June 23, 2020, Patanjali had said that with the joint efforts of Professor Balbir Singh Tomar and Acharya Balkrishna, the coronil tablet had been prepared. At the time Acharya Balkrishna said the company would share the results of clinical trials soon, and that the patients treated by the said medicine had tested negative.

Later in the same month, Patanjali gave clarification on medicine claiming cure to coronavirus saying that it never said to have made any such medicine. Giving clarification on the notice issued by the Uttrakhand Drug department, Patanjali also denied making any medicine called 'Corona kit'.

 

