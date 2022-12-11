YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila, on hunger strike, shifted to hospital after health concerns

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila, the leader of the YSR Telangana (YSRTP) party, has been on a hunger strike since Friday morning, protesting against the TRS government for not granting her permission to hold her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra. On Saturday night, she was arrested and taken to the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills. The doctors at Apollo Hospital have said that Sharmila's health is stable now. Earlier, they had reported that her blood pressure and glucose levels had fallen to alarming levels, and she expressed concern over dehydration which could harm her kidneys.

Sharmila has accused the police of not allowing her to continue her padayatra, despite having court permission. She said, "I am sitting here on hunger strike demanding that democracy be protected in Telangana and that I am allowed to continue my padayatra." She also accused the TRS of trying to stop her padayatra, saying that her bus was burnt and her followers were beaten up.

Telangana| YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila, who was on hunger strike against TRS govt shifted to a local hospital in Hyderabad in the early morning hours



YS Sharmila was on an indefinite fast after she was denied permission by police to hold padayatra pic.twitter.com/VMk42j2qrC — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

She said, "KCR is trying his best to stop my padayatra. My bus was burnt, my people were beaten up and they accused me of violence. Later, they arrested me and took me to Hyderabad. The next day, the court granted me permission to continue my foot march but now the police aren't allowing me to take it forward."

Also Read: Andhra CM's sister, protesting against him, dragged away along with her car in Hyderabad - Watch

On November 29, YS Sharmila's car was towed and detained by the Panjagutta Police while she was sitting inside it. She was then booked on various charges, including theft, criminal intimidation, and public nuisance. She was later produced before a magistrate. She was detained from Somajiguda when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence.

(With ANI inputs)