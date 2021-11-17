'Kamaal hai': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot embarrassed after teachers say 'yes' they pay bribes for transfers - Watch

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday (November 16, 2021) faced an embarassing situation when teachers at a state-level award ceremony in Jaipur responded with a "yes" to a question about the prevalence of bribery in transfers pertaining to the education department.

Gehlot was talking about the need for a transparent transfer policy for teachers where they clearly know about the duration of their tenures.

"We hear sometimes money has to be paid for transfers. I don't know if it is true...is money paid?" he asked.

"Yes," the teachers in the audience collectively answered as they cheered the question being put to them.

The Chief Minister, apparently taken aback by the answer, responded 'kamaal hai' (it's surprising) and looked at Rajasthan Minister for School Education Govind Singh Dotasra present on the dais.

"It is very painful that teachers are eager to get transfers done by paying money. I feel a policy should be made and you should get to know if the tenure is for one, two, three years...Money will not change hands and you will not have to go to the MLA (with requests)," he then responded.

#WATCH | At a felicitation program for teachers, in Jaipur, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asks them if they need to pay money for a transfer. The teachers respond with "Yes". The CM says, "It's very unfortunate that teachers need to pay money for transfer. A policy should be made..." pic.twitter.com/YWAl9QTkSH — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

The Congress leader said that teachers should ensure quality education in schools.

"Your duty is that there should be no slackness in your role. Leave the rest to us. Your duty is that education in schools is proper," Gehlot said.

He also urged teachers to inculcate the right values among children and said that teachers had talked of transfer policy and that is a "serious issue".

"Give a suggestion on this to the minister. Transfer policy should be such that there is no heartburn," the Chief Minister said.

He said people approached elected representatives for transfers who in turn put pressure on the minister.

(With ANI inputs)

