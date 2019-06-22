close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Satya Pal Malik

J&K governor Satya Pal Malik says Hurriyat ready for talks, calls it 'encouraging sign'

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday said it was encouraging to see Hurriyat leaders were “ready for talks” and welcomed its role in addressing social issues.

J&amp;K governor Satya Pal Malik says Hurriyat ready for talks, calls it &#039;encouraging sign&#039;

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday said it was encouraging to see Hurriyat leaders were “ready for talks” and welcomed its role in addressing social issues.

"Hurriyat leaders who once shut doors to Ram Vilas Paswan when he approached them for dialogue are now ready for talks. This is an encouraging sign," Governor said at a function at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

He added that the situation in the Valley has vastly improved over the past year, calling it 'encouraging sign'. 

“I got through the youth of Kashmir and came to know the disease of Kashmir and they can be cured,” he said, adding, “We have to address the anger of young generation.”

Malik also hailed Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for speaking up on drug menace. 

Tags:
Satya Pal MalikJammu and Kashmir GovernorHurriyat
Next
Story

Pakistani terrorist, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed, killed in Baramulla encounter

Must Watch

PT52M25S

Kavi Yudh 2019: Special poetic war on water crisis