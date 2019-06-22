J&K governor Satya Pal Malik says Hurriyat ready for talks, calls it 'encouraging sign'

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday said it was encouraging to see Hurriyat leaders were “ready for talks” and welcomed its role in addressing social issues.

"Hurriyat leaders who once shut doors to Ram Vilas Paswan when he approached them for dialogue are now ready for talks. This is an encouraging sign," Governor said at a function at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

He added that the situation in the Valley has vastly improved over the past year, calling it 'encouraging sign'.

“I got through the youth of Kashmir and came to know the disease of Kashmir and they can be cured,” he said, adding, “We have to address the anger of young generation.”

Malik also hailed Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for speaking up on drug menace.