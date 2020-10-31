Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch, Indian Army retaliates strongly

SRINAGAR: Pakistan forces yet again violated the ceasefire in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the Pakistani troops have resorted to heavy shelling targeting the Indian border villages of Digwar and Malti.

Intermittent shelling from the Pakistan side began around 8 PM, the Army sources said. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan's ceasefire violation and unprovoked shelling.

However, there is no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side, the sources said.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on the forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The firing from across the border started in Chandwa, Mayari and Faqeera in Hiranagar sector around 9:45 PM on Friday, prompting effective retaliation by the Border Security Force, the officials said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 4:15 AM on. There was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side, they said.

Live TV