close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CRPF

CRPF jawan, three Naxals killed in gunbattle in Jharkhand's Giridih

The bodies of all three Naxals along with an AK-47 rifle, three magazines and four pipe bombs have been recovered from the encounter site.

CRPF jawan, three Naxals killed in gunbattle in Jharkhand&#039;s Giridih
ANI photo

New Delhi: Three Maoists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a gunbattle in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday.

According to officials, the encounter between the security personnel and Naxals took place on Monday evening in the forests of Belbha Ghat area of Ranchi when troops of the 7th battalion of the CRPF were undertaking an anti-Naxal operation. The bodies of all three Naxals along with an AK-47 rifle, three magazines and four pipe bombs have been recovered from the encounter site. 

The CRPF constable, who was killed in the operation, has been identified as Biswajit Chauhan and hailed from Assam's Udalguri district.

The force is looking for more recoveries and a search is being conducted in the encounter area, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Jharkhand, which goes to polls in four phases, has a total 14 Lok Sabha seats --- 8 general, 1 reserved for Scheduled Caste and five for Scheduled Tribe.

Tags:
CRPFNaxalsJharkhandGiridihgunbattleNaxal gunbattle
Next
Story

CRPF personnel, 3 Naxals killed in encounter in Jharkhand's Giridih

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Bangladesh actor Ferdous Ahmed campaigns for TMC